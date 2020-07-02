KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 284,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 181,110 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 169,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 160,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,690.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 329.54 and a quick ratio of 329.54. The company has a market cap of $919.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KREF. Citigroup upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.