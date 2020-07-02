Jane Street Group LLC Invests $425,000 in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.27% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of WINC opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

