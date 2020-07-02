Jane Street Group LLC Buys 18,013 Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 30.29% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.