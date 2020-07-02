Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 465 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 603.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $1,812,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $5,031,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $611,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $114.02 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.