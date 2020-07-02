Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 1,121.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 238,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Westpac Banking by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBK opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. Westpac Banking Corp has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

