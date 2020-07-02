SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SLM were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 591,493 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SLM by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 377,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SLM by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after buying an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 356.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 972,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 759,466 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

