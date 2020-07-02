Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 4,517 Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marcus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MCS opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marcus Corp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.