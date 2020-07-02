Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $56,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

NYSE:FN opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.