Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $166.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.82. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $123.30 and a twelve month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

