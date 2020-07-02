Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 241,623 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,623 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $118.44 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

