Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.18

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.18 and last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 35152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

