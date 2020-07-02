Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 8,036 MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MBIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MBIA by 1,300.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.48). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. The firm had revenue of ($6.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 18,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $130,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.