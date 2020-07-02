Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 920 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Shares of DEI opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

