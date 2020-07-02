Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. Teekay Lng Partners posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Teekay Lng Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $898.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.53. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 232,140 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,831,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 171,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 55.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

