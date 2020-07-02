Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,874 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 334.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,109.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Cabell Williams III bought 12,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $157,473.04. Insiders purchased 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $496,184 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

