Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Seattle Genetics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $167.52 on Monday. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,629,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,959,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,756 shares of company stock valued at $110,414,053 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 140.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 207.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,800,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 147,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

