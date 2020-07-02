Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Oasis Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.74.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $253.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 721,617 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

