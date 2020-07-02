Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $58,000 Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,297 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA raised SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE:SE opened at $114.46 on Thursday. Sea Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

