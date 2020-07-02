Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.34

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.34 and last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 587830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.81. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -34.83.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$71,194.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,013.08. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. Insiders have sold a total of 43,611 shares of company stock worth $612,191 in the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

