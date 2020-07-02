National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.31. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.64. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 187.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

