National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.31. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.64. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 187.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $675,000 in BlackBerry Ltd
APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $675,000 in BlackBerry Ltd
18,523 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.
18,523 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,800 Shares of Innospec Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,800 Shares of Innospec Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 24,361 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 24,361 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,644 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,644 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report