Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $58,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 4,492.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,395,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 592,055 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,437 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 150.1% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 419,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

MLPA opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.