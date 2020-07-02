Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1,852.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UFS opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 211.10 and a beta of 1.71. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. UFS lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

