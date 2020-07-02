Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,628,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 909.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 269,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 81.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 55,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.27. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.64). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORC. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

