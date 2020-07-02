Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 16,043 Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 3,487.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $507.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

