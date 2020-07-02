KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $63.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

