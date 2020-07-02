Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVE stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $297.45 million during the quarter.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

