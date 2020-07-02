Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 339.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 141,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deluxe by 113.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 97,109 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Deluxe by 115.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 94.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 59.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.46. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

