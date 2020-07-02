Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $59,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CF Industries by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CF Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.