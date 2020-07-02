Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Welltower by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.