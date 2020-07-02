Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.