Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 101,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,258,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 290,844 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.96. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

