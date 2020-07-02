Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,069,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,875,000 after buying an additional 632,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

