Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CONMED by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CONMED by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

In other CONMED news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

