Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $61,000 Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of TSEM opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

