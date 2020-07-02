Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $61,000 in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNI opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

