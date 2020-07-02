Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 31,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 63,864 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 352,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $3.82. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 664.19% and a negative net margin of 1,574.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.