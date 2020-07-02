Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $61,000 Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $94,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE APLE opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

