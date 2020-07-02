Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 786.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE TM opened at $125.63 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $65.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.