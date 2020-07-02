Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 2,505.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of TPVG opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $322.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

