1,751 Shares in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Endava by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Endava by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endava by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 897,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Endava PLC – has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

