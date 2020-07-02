Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.90 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.53. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 3,783,633 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 117,491 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 69,627 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 509,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 199,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 559,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,686 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

