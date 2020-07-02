OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Price Down 40.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shares fell 40.9% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.91, 6,008,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,355% from the average session volume of 412,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OCX. Chardan Capital downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $2,352,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.