Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $550.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $478.48 and last traded at $477.24, with a volume of 3666453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $455.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NFLX. UBS Group lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.19.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

