BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.51. BioHiTech Global shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 28,128 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 187.90% and a negative return on equity of 228.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

