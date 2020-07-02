Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $88.00. The stock traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 7702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RARE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.
In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,339.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.21.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.