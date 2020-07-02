Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $88.00. The stock traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 7702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RARE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,339.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

