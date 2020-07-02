OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $1.91. OncoCyte shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 31,074 shares traded.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.
In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)
OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.
