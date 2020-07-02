OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $1.91. OncoCyte shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 31,074 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.