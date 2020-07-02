Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Jul 2nd, 2020

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.39. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 58,997,454 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Workhorse Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

