Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $70.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Peloton traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 242845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Get Peloton alerts:

In other news, President William Lynch sold 77,132 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $2,418,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $1,547,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,724,264 shares of company stock valued at $201,567,618.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peloton by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 12,766.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.