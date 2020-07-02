Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $190.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paypal traded as high as $175.78 and last traded at $174.53, with a volume of 74747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.