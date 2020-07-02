Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.37. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 120,392 shares trading hands.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $163.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

